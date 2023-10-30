Young Brits Turning to Social Media for Investment Advice: The Rise of ‘Finfluencers’

A recent survey conducted the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found that young British investors are increasingly looking to social media for guidance when making investment decisions. The study, published earlier this year, reveals that 18% of Generation Z investors are more likely to be influenced platforms like Instagram when it comes to investing, compared to their dating decisions.

This growing trend highlights the significant impact of social media on the investment behavior of young people. In particular, a new breed of influencers, often referred to as ‘finfluencers’, has emerged as a primary source of financial advice for this demographic.

‘Finfluencers’ can be broadly divided into two categories. The first group consists of qualified financial advisors who leverage social media platforms to provide responsible and informed guidance. The second group, however, comprises unqualified individuals who offer financial advice and promote financial products with limited expertise or qualification.

Financial advisors are increasingly concerned about the latter group of ‘finfluencers’ due to the potential spread of misleading information to impressionable young investors. Some influencers have been known to promote fraudulent schemes such as Forex fraudsters and crypto scams.

One reason why these ‘finfluencers’ gain trust among Gen Z investors is due to their ‘verified’ status on platforms like Instagram and ‘X’. The perception of authority and credibility emanating from millions of followers can easily mislead investors into believing that the advice provided is trustworthy.

Recognizing the need for action, financial professionals are advocating for more structured financial education targeted at young investors to tackle misinformation. Such education can be delivered through school programs, university initiatives, and public campaigns that focus on helping individuals identify misinformation, mitigate the risks of financial scams, and make responsible investment decisions.

While the challenge of misinformation persists, experts argue that social media should not be seen as a hindrance but rather as a powerful tool for engagement. Financial advisors need to adapt to the preferred mediums of younger generations such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Efforts could include short, engaging content tailored to the preferences of younger audiences and leveraging social media to simplify complex financial jargon.

By embracing social media, financial professionals can effectively connect with and engage the younger generation, ensuring that they receive accurate and responsible investment guidance.

