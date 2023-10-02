Asuka’s Social Media Account Suspended Again: Frustration Over Meta

WWE Superstars have always had a complicated relationship with social media, and recently it was Asuka who faced the consequences. The former WWE Women’s Champion had her Meta account suspended, adding to her professional and personal woes.

After losing her championship title to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, Asuka had a brief reign as Iyo Sky quickly took the title from her. Now, her frustrations extend to social media as her Meta account is banned once again.

This isn’t the first time Asuka has faced this issue. In 2020, her account was suspended as well, and she expressed her displeasure with Meta. Taking to Twitter, the Japanese Superstar vented her frustrations, stating, “They suspended my Facebook account again. I use Instagram almost daily, and Facebook and that would be linked. I really hate Meta, I hate Meta.”

Asuka also shared the reason behind her account’s suspension, as provided Meta. The notification read, “We disabled your account. We reviewed your account and found that it still doesn’t follow our Community Standards on account integrity and authentic identity. You cannot request another review of this decision. To learn more about the reasons we disable accounts, visit the Community Standards.”

While dealing with the setback, Asuka received support from fellow WWE Superstar Nia Jax. Jax, who recently returned to WWE, has shown admiration for Asuka’s talent. She even praised Asuka as the greatest of all time in a response to one of her pictures on social media.

As Asuka faces challenges both inside and outside the ring, it remains to be seen how she will bounce back from this latest suspension and regain her momentum in the WWE.

