Meta Faces Lawsuits Alleging Harmful Effects on Children and Teens

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing lawsuits from attorneys general in 42 states and Washington D.C., alleging that the social media platforms intentionally target children and teens with features that harm mental health. The lawsuits claim that Meta’s manipulative algorithms and other features have led to depression, anxiety, insomnia, body dysmorphia, and unhealthy prolonged use of the sites among youth whose brains are still developing.

The joint lawsuit filed 33 states, including Missouri, California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, highlights Meta’s role in profoundly altering the psychological and social realities of young Americans. The lawsuit accuses Meta of prioritizing profit and misleading the public about the substantial dangers of its platforms. However, it is not limited to any particular group but is a concern shared society at large, including Christians.

Jason Thacker, a Southern Baptist educator and ethicist, emphasizes the need for bipartisan state and federal legislation to protect children and teenagers from future harm. Thacker believes that social media and technology are not neutral tools but have a profound impact on every aspect of society, including children’s lives. As Christians living in an increasingly digital public square, Thacker urges important considerations about parental rights, the role of government, and the impact of the industry.

Meta expressed disappointment with the lawsuits and asserted its commitment to providing safe and positive experiences for teens online. The company stated that it has introduced more than 30 tools to support teens and their families. However, the lawsuits claim that Meta’s business model is designed to maximize the time young users spend on its platforms to generate more advertising dollars. Additionally, Meta is accused of developing psychologically manipulative features, downplaying the negative effects on children’s mental health, and unlawfully collecting children’s personal data without parental consent.

The lawsuits are the result of a nationwide investigation led attorneys general Jonathan Skrmetti and Philip Weiser. The investigation, which began in 2021, aims to hold social media companies accountable for targeting children with harmful products. The attorneys general are also investigating TikTok for similar concerns.

Overall, these lawsuits signal a growing recognition of the potential harms posed social media platforms and the need for greater protective measures for children and teenagers online.

