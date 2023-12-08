Becky Powell Finds Success Through Teaching Resources

Becky Powell, a kindergarten teacher from Beaverton, Oregon, has managed to turn her passion for teaching into a lucrative side hustle. Through her online store on Teachers Pay Teachers, Powell sells digital worksheets designed to help teach literacy to young students. Last year alone, she made $125,500 from her side hustle.

Powell’s success comes from her ability to identify gaps in the educational market and build her intuition. Her classroom served as her research lab, where she developed her expertise in teaching children to sight-read. This expertise allowed her to create worksheets that catered to a specific need, filling a niche on the Teachers Pay Teachers platform.

To get started on Teachers Pay Teachers, Powell explains that it doesn’t require any upfront costs. The platform offers both free and paid tiers for sellers. As a “premium seller,” Powell pays a yearly subscription fee of $59.95 to keep 80% of her sales. Her husband, Jerome, also runs a Teachers Pay Teachers store and contributes to their combined income.

When asked about the key to her success, Powell emphasizes the importance of finding a niche within a niche. By focusing on hands-on activities and readily available tools, she was able to engage students and create unique and valuable resources. Powell’s success has allowed her to build confidence not only in her business skills but also in her ability to teach others.

Through her side hustle, Powell has seen massive growth and has become a mentor to eight friends and colleagues who have opened their own stores on Teachers Pay Teachers. She finds joy in helping others experience their own success.

Overall, Becky Powell’s story is a testament to the potential for success through passion, research, and finding a niche market. Her journey serves as an inspiration to educators and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.