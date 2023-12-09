How a Teacher Made $125,500 a Year Selling Digital Worksheets

A kindergarten teacher from Beaverton, Oregon, has found a lucrative side hustle selling digital worksheets on Teachers Pay Teachers. Becky Powell, 41, spent an average of 10 hours per week creating these materials and brought in an impressive $125,500 last year. Powell’s digital worksheets, designed to teach literacy to young students, range from free downloads to bundle packs priced at $30.

When Powell first launched her side hustle in 2015, she quickly earned enough money to cover her monthly car insurance bill. Within three months, she was able to pay her and her husband’s monthly student loan payments. Powell credits her success to her experience as a teacher and her ability to identify gaps in the education market. She conducts research and interviews consumers to gain a deep understanding of the needs and preferences of educators and students.

Powell’s husband, Jerome, also runs a Teachers Pay Teachers store called Editable Activities. His expertise in search engine optimization has been instrumental in helping Powell’s store gain visibility and sales. Together, the couple has found that focusing on niche areas within the education market has been the key to their success.

Starting a digital worksheet side hustle on Teachers Pay Teachers doesn’t require any upfront investment. The platform offers both free and paid tiers for sellers. Powell pays a subscription fee to become a premium seller, which allows her to keep 80% of her sales. She advises aspiring educators or entrepreneurs looking to replicate her success to combine passion with an understanding of the market they are targeting.

Although Powell had no prior entrepreneurial experience, her side hustle has helped her build confidence both inside and outside the classroom. She has even mentored friends and colleagues, helping them open their own successful Teachers Pay Teachers stores. Powell’s advice for aspiring side hustlers is to find their unique niche within a niche and to continually refine and specialize their offerings.

In conclusion, Powell’s story demonstrates the potential for teachers to leverage their expertise and create additional income streams. By identifying gaps in the education market and creating high-quality resources, educators like Powell can achieve significant financial success while making a difference in the lives of students.