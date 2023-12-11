How a Kindergarten Teacher’s Side Hustle Became a Lucrative Business Venture

Summary: Oregon-based kindergarten teacher Becky Powell found a unique way to make extra cash during her maternity leave selling educational worksheets on the online platform Teachers Pay Teachers. Over time, her small side hustle grew into a successful business venture, earning her an average of $10,400 per month. Powell’s store, called Sight Word Activities, specializes in teaching literacy to young students. With her husband’s assistance, they have expanded their presence on the platform, using Powell’s classroom as a testing ground for their educational materials. The couple’s combined earnings have allowed them to pay off student loans, make mortgage payments, and even indulge in trips to Disneyland and Aruba.

Teachers Pay Teachers, an Etsy-style marketplace for educational resources, provided Powell with the opportunity to monetize her teaching expertise. Initially slow to generate revenue, Powell’s worksheets gained traction, and she soon had enough income to cover bills. Eventually, her earnings skyrocketed, enabling her to pay off student loan debt and achieve financial stability.

Powell’s success can be attributed to her ability to identify students’ educational needs and create worksheets to address them. She tests her materials with her kindergarten class before selling them online, ensuring their effectiveness. Additionally, her husband’s contributions and knowledge of the platform’s search trends have been instrumental in maximizing their sales and visibility.

The couple’s decision to form an S-Corp led to a more streamlined and unified process for managing their businesses on Teachers Pay Teachers. As premium sellers, they pay an annual fee to keep 80% of their sales as profit, allowing them to strategically balance their side hustle with their full-time jobs.

While they prioritize financial responsibilities, such as mortgage payments and loan repayments, the Powells also enjoy the freedom to splurge on luxury experiences like trips to Disneyland and Aruba. Their success serves as both a financial boost and a way to reward themselves for their hard work.

In conclusion, Becky Powell’s story exemplifies how a simple side hustle can transform into a thriving business venture with dedication and strategic planning. Her success on Teachers Pay Teachers has not only provided financial stability but also allowed her to make a positive impact on the educational experiences of countless students.