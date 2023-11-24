Social Media Ban Imposed on Shannon Man Charged with Threats

A Shannon man has been ordered to refrain from using social media platforms after allegedly making threats to kill or cause serious harm to two individuals. Martin Hannon, aged 41, appeared in Ennis District Court in connection with two charges of threat to kill or cause serious harm. The incidents were said to have occurred between November 6th and November 16th.

The charges against Hannon are in violation of Section 5 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. In light of the allegations, the judge imposed a condition of bail, preventing Hannon from accessing any social media platforms. This particular condition was deemed as the most serious aspect the judge.

The accused was arrested on November 16th on Limerick’s Dock Rd, following which he was charged with the offenses at Shannon Garda Station on November 17th. During the court hearing, Hannon made no reply to the charges. He was subsequently released on station bail and is set to appear before the same court on January 24th, pending directions from the DPP.

As part of the bail conditions, Hannon must also pay a cash sum of €500. Additionally, he is required to sign on at his local Garda station once a week and has been prohibited from having any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victims.

It is crucial to recognize the potential harm that can arise from the misuse of social media platforms. Threats made online can have serious consequences and must be taken seriously. Imposing bans on social media usage in cases like these serves as a proactive measure to prevent further incidents and protect potential victims. By requiring individuals to abstain from using such platforms, it provides a level of accountability and reduces the risk of harmful content being disseminated.

