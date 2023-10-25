New Lawsuit Alleges Meta’s Exploitative Practices Harm Young Users

In a groundbreaking legal action, over 30 states have filed a federal lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Instagram, Meta Payments, and Meta Platforms Technologies. The lawsuit centers around allegations that Meta engages in exploitative practices, specifically targeting young users for profit.

The core fact of the lawsuit is that Meta is accused of running a “scheme to exploit young users for profit” through various means. These include increasing user engagement, harvesting personal data, falsely advertising safety features, and promoting harmful social expectations, sleep habits, and body image.

According to the lawsuit, Meta is fully aware of the impact its platforms have on young people but fails to take appropriate action to protect them. Furthermore, Meta is accused of noncompliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA) in relation to Instagram and Facebook.

The lawsuit points out that Instagram and Facebook collect personal information from children without obtaining parental consent and do not verify consent before gathering such data. The platforms’ practices violate COPPA, especially considering their marketing efforts aimed at children.

One significant allegation raised in the lawsuit relates to Meta’s algorithms. Although detailed information about how these algorithms operate remains limited, there is an assertion that multiple algorithms create the content users see on Meta’s platforms. The lawsuit claims that these algorithms are exploitative and predatory in nature.

Another critical aspect highlighted in the legal action is Meta’s conscious marketing of its platforms to children despite evidence suggesting they have a detrimental impact on mental health and body image, particularly among teenage girls.

The allegations made in this lawsuit align with the concerns raised Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who released a collection of internal documents known as the Facebook Papers. Haugen’s evidence indicated that Meta consistently prioritized profits over public welfare, with knowledge of the negative effects of Instagram’s content and features on teenagers’ well-being.

As a result of growing concerns surrounding the impact of social media on young people, the US Surgeon General released a social media health advisory specifically targeting American teens. Policymakers and legal professionals continue to grapple with the challenge of keeping children safe online in the era of big tech.

FAQ

1. What is the federal lawsuit against Meta Platforms about?

The federal lawsuit alleges that Meta Platforms engages in exploitative practices, specifically targeting young users for profit. It accuses Meta of increasing user engagement, harvesting personal data, falsely advertising safety features, and promoting harmful social expectations, sleep habits, and body image.

2. What is Meta accused of regarding the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA)?

The lawsuit claims that Meta, concerning Instagram and Facebook, does not comply with COPPA. It alleges that the platforms collect personal information from children without parental consent and fail to verify consent before gathering such data.

3. What role do Meta’s algorithms play in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit argues that Meta’s algorithms, responsible for the content users see on its platforms, are exploitative and predatory. Though in-depth information about the algorithms remains limited, the allegations suggest that they contribute to the harm experienced young users.

4. How does Meta’s marketing strategy factor into the legal action?

Despite evidence indicating the negative impact of Instagram on mental health and body image, particularly among teenage girls, Meta is accused of consciously marketing its platforms to children. This element of the lawsuit highlights concerns about Meta’s targeting of vulnerable demographics.

5. What connection does the lawsuit have to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen?

The allegations made in the lawsuit align with concerns raised Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower. Haugen shared internal documents, known as the Facebook Papers, which revealed Meta’s prioritization of profits over public welfare and knowledge of Instagram’s impact on teenagers’ well-being.

Sources:

– [source](source URL)