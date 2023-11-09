New Lawsuits Against Meta Shine Light on Social Media Addiction

Several states in the United States have recently filed lawsuits against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, claiming that the platforms are promoting addictive behaviors in young users. The lawsuits allege that Meta has been harvesting young users’ data, deploying features to increase compulsive use, and misleading the public about the negative effects of these features.

The most significant lawsuit involves 33 states, and it is based on breaches of state consumer protection statutes and federal privacy regulations that specifically protect children. These lawsuits rely in part on revelations made former Meta employee Frances Haugen, who exposed the role of Facebook’s algorithms in facilitating harm on the platform.

According to Haugen, Meta made changes to its algorithms in 2018 to prioritize meaningful social interactions, but this led to increased sharing of negative content such as hate speech. Additionally, the lawsuits highlight features like the “infinite scroll” that keep users continuously engaged providing a never-ending stream of content, leading to compulsive use and negative effects on mental health.

While the lawsuits are taking place in the United States, there is growing concern about the consequences for other countries, including Australia. In Australia, the Online Safety Act gives the eSafety Commissioner the power to remove problematic material from social media platforms. However, addressing the issue of compulsive social media use among young users remains a challenge.

If the US deception allegations are proven to extend to Australian users, there may be grounds for legal action against Meta for misleading or deceptive conduct under the Australian Consumer Law. Recent penalties awarded against Google for similar violations indicate that Australian courts are willing to impose significant fines.

However, Australia lacks legislation similar to COPPA in the US, which specifically protects children’s privacy online. Efforts to reform and strengthen existing laws, such as the Privacy Act, are underway, but more needs to be done to adequately protect consumers, especially children, from the harmful effects of social media addiction.

FAQ:

Q: What are the lawsuits against Meta about?

A: The lawsuits allege that Meta has been promoting addictive behaviors in young users harvesting their data, deploying features to increase compulsive use, and misleading the public about the negative effects of these features.

Q: How are the lawsuits related to whistleblower revelations?

A: The lawsuits rely in part on revelations made former Meta employee Frances Haugen about Facebook’s algorithms and their role in facilitating harm on the platform.

Q: What are the potential consequences for Australia?

A: If the US deception allegations extend to Australian users, legal action may be taken against Meta for misleading or deceptive conduct under the Australian Consumer Law. However, Australia lacks legislation similar to COPPA, which specifically protects children’s privacy online. Efforts to reform existing laws are underway, but more needs to be done to protect consumers, especially children, from the harmful effects of social media addiction.