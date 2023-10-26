Are Social Media Platforms Harming Our Youth?

A recent lawsuit filed thirty-three state attorneys general against Meta Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, alleges that these platforms have a detrimental impact on the mental and physical well-being of minors. The lawsuit accuses Meta of violating federal and state laws, including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), collecting data from young users without obtaining parental consent.

One key claim of the lawsuit is that Meta’s practices and policies fail to adequately bar children under 13 from accessing Facebook and Instagram, resulting in the collection of their data. Internal studies conducted Meta reportedly highlight the negative effects of their products on teenagers, though the company has chosen to downplay these findings and declare their platforms safe. In response to the lawsuit, Meta emphasizes the introduction of over 30 tools to support teens and their families, such as parental supervision controls and limits on app usage.

However, the lawsuit argues that Meta’s primary focus is profit, leading the company to prioritize attracting young audiences through targeted ads and maximizing app usage. The states accuse Meta of deliberately putting profit above the mental and physical safety of young users through deceptive tactics. They claim that the excessive use of social media has contributed to symptoms of depression, anxiety, and insomnia among teens, along with disruptions to education and daily life.

Academic studies have also shed light on the potential negative effects of social media. A 2016 study conducted researchers in Australia found that students who were highly active on social media scored below average in math, reading, and science. Additionally, a 2017 study from Florida State University and San Diego State University revealed that adolescents who spent more time on social media were more likely to report mental health issues.

The states involved in the lawsuit are seeking a permanent injunction to stop Meta’s alleged COPPA data violations, along with damages and any appropriate relief as determined the court. This legal action reflects a growing concern among authorities regarding the impact of social media platforms on the well-being of young users.

