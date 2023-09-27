ULTIMEA Thor T60 Triple Laser TV: Born Bright, Beyond Daylight

The ULTIMEA Thor T60 Triple Laser TV offers a captivating viewing experience for movie and show enthusiasts who prefer a big screen without sacrificing space in their living room. This 4K model is equipped with impressive features such as high brightness, Dolby Vision, and a built-in sound system.

Powered a DMD projection engine capable of 4K UHD Dolby Vision images, the Thor T60 can project up to 150 diagonal inches when placed just 16.3 inches away from the display surface. Its RGB laser light source is known for its durability, with a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. Furthermore, it boasts a remarkable 4,000 ANSI lumens, allowing for enjoyable daytime viewing without the need for blackout blinds. The HCTC 3.0 technology enables the coverage of a wide BT.2020 color gamut and support for HDR10 content.

The Thor T60 features an AI graphics algorithm that automatically adjusts contrast based on the content being displayed, ensuring optimal clarity during action scenes. Additionally, it has an input lag of between 10 and 25 milliseconds, making it suitable for console gaming.

Running on Android TV 11, the Thor T60 provides access to a vast array of entertainment apps through dual-band Wi-Fi. It supports smartphone mirroring through built-in Chromecast and offers Google Assistant voice control with the included remote. The unit also includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, USB, Ethernet LAN, and analog/digital audio out. Behind the front grille, hidden speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD support deliver an immersive audio experience.

Currently available for crowdfunding on Kickstarter, pledges for the ULTIMEA Thor T60 Triple Laser TV start at $3,799, offering a 37% saving compared to the expected retail price. Higher perks include a “floor-rising” 120-inch anti-glare screen and two pairs of 3D glasses. Shipping is estimated to begin in November.

Source: Ultimea