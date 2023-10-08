BTS’ Jung Kook Interacts Freely with Fans on TikTok: A Look at His Memorable Moments

BTS’ Jung Kook is setting an example for other Gen Z idols on how to engage with fans on social media. Recently, he made his presence known on TikTok, much to the delight and amusement of the BTS fandom, also known as ARMYs. Let’s take a closer look at some of the memorable moments when Jung Kook interacted with fans on TikTok.

One hilarious example is a video where a fan added the audio of BTS’ song “3D” to a clip of Jung Kook dancing in the past. The fan cleverly incorporated the image of a running shower and steam effects to capture the essence of the song. Jung Kook was surprised but entertained this creative video, and he commented with a simple “Hey” to show his appreciation.

In another instance, a fan jokingly asked Jung Kook if he would sue her for attempting to dance to his song “Seven.” Being the good sport that he is, Jung Kook replied affirmatively, playing along with the fan’s jest. Fans found this exchange amusing, and the video creator responded with a humorous comment of her own, saying, “Save me.”

Jung Kook’s appearance on SUGA’s talk show provided another opportunity for interaction with fans. During a karaoke segment, Jung Kook showcased his unique dancing style, which quickly became popular among ARMYs. Fans took inspiration from his moves and compiled videos of themselves dancing with the singer. Jung Kook responded with a Korean version of “Hahahaha,” emitting good-natured laughter.

However, not all TikTok videos received positive reactions from Jung Kook. One fan posted an ASMR mukbang video, where they chewed on BT21-shaped marshmallows. This seemingly innocent act upset Jung Kook, who jokingly commented that the video seemed too “cruel” after seeing his beloved BT21 characters being eaten. He followed up with laughter in his next comment, indicating that he was only teasing.

Aside from these interactions, Jung Kook has been actively liking fan videos, following fanart accounts, and showing support to dance accounts. While fans appreciate the attention from the “Golden Maknae,” they have also faced negativity from anti-fans. However, it is hopeful that the positive support outweighs the negativity and that fan-artist interactions continue in the future.

Jung Kook will further solidify his reputation as a solo artist with the release of his first studio album, titled GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. This album, consisting of 11 tracks, will showcase Jung Kook’s versatility in exploring different genres, as seen in his past English releases and collaborations.

-Source: Sportskeeda