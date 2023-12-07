Experts Predict a Promising Turn for the Real Estate Market in 2024

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, there may be some relief in sight for the U.S. real estate market in 2024. While overall home prices are predicted to fall 1.7% next year, larger drops are anticipated in several major metro areas across the country.

Austin, Texas, is projected to see the steepest decline, with a sizable 12.2% drop expected. Other cities in Texas, including San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston, are also expected to experience falling home prices. The full list of metro areas includes St. Louis, Spokane, Portland, Baton Rouge, San Francisco, Denver, Sarasota, Nashville, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Memphis, Ogden, Stockton, Lakeland, Boise City, Cape Coral, and Las Vegas.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has reported that the price of the typical home in America reached $410,200 in June, the second-highest recorded price in 24 years. Although the median price has cooled in October to $379,100, it remains 40% higher than in October 2019.

With the shift in housing affordability, some first-time buyers may be encouraged to enter the market. However, high mortgage rates could deter current homeowners from selling their properties.

Zillow’s 2024 outlook suggests that homeowners who purchased when rates were at all-time lows may decide to put their homes up for sale as they wait for historically low rates to return. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in the U.S. is currently 7.22%, but Realtor.com predicts that it will drop to an average of 6.8% next year.

While experts are cautiously optimistic about the real estate market in 2024, challenges are still expected. These challenges include low home sales, limited inventory, and a scarcity of move-in ready homes in desirable areas. Despite these hurdles, the market is expected to take a baby step in the right direction, offering potential opportunities for buyers and sellers alike.