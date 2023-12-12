New Forecast Predicts Modest Decline in US Home Prices in 2024

A recent report from Realtor.com suggests that the US real estate market may experience a slight relief in 2024, with a projected decline in home prices of 1.7%. However, the forecast also reveals that several major metro areas could face more significant drops.

Topping the list is Austin, Texas, where a decline of 12.2% is expected. Other cities in Texas, including San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston, are also anticipated to see falling home prices. Additionally, St. Louis, Missouri, and Spokane, Washington, are among the areas where larger drops are foreseen.

While the current surge in home prices has been dominated baby boomers, new data indicates that the market may become more attractive to first-time buyers due to increased housing affordability. However, high mortgage rates could pose a deterrent for some current homeowners who are considering moving.

Zillow’s 2024 outlook echoes this sentiment, suggesting that homeowners who purchased their properties when interest rates were at all-time lows might consider selling in search of more favorable rates. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in November was 7.22%. Realtor.com predicts a slight decrease to an average of 6.8% in 2024.

Realtor.com’s chief economist, Danielle Hale, believes that next year will be a small step in the right direction, although a major breakthrough is not expected. Lawrence Yun, the chief economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), shares this view and anticipates interest rates falling between 6% and 7% spring.

Despite the potential stabilization of the market, challenges such as low home sales, limited inventory, and a scarcity of move-in ready homes in desirable areas are still expected to persist in the coming years. Overall, the forecast offers a somewhat optimistic outlook for the US real estate market in 2024, with a modest decline in home prices and potential opportunities for both buyers and sellers.