The Motivations Behind Participating in Social Media Challenges

The phenomenon of young people engaging in dangerous challenges on social media has raised concerns and sparked curiosity about why they are motivated to take part in activities that pose risks to their well-being and lives. Through a series of studies conducted a team of researchers, including an engineering professor and a psychology professor, several factors that drive participation in these challenges have been identified.

Social pressure is one of the key motivators. When friends encourage each other to participate in a challenge, individuals may feel compelled to do so in order to gain acceptance within their social group. The desire for peer acceptance was found to be a significant factor in engaging in riskier challenges, such as the cinnamon challenge, where participants consumed cinnamon rapidly and sometimes experienced lung damage. The need to feel included and part of a group that had already taken part in the challenge was a strong motivator for many.

Seeking attention is another factor that drives participation. While some challenges, like the ice bucket challenge, were motivated a desire to be recognized for supporting a worthy cause, attention-seeking behavior in other challenges often led to participants pushing the limits and enduring greater risks than their peers. This desire for attention and recognition drove individuals to innovate and attempt more hazardous versions of the challenges.

Entertainment and curiosity also played a role in motivating young adults to participate. Many found these challenges amusing and were intrigued the reactions they received from others. Additionally, curiosity about the sensations and reactions involved drove some individuals to attempt the challenges out of a desire to see if they would experience similar responses to those they had observed in others.

The contagion effect is a significant factor in the rapid spread of challenges on social media. Behaviors, attitudes, and ideas can spread quickly from person to person, especially when content creators depict these challenges in a way that encourages others to participate. It was observed that many YouTube videos related to the blue whale challenge, which involved progressively risky acts of self-harm leading to suicide, violated guidelines for promoting safe messaging about suicide prevention. This lack of proper messaging contributes to the spread of harmful behaviors.

It is important to note that half of the participants in risky challenges indicated that if they had known the physical dangers or potential risks to their social image, they would not have taken part. This suggests that providing more information about the potential risks of these challenges, both in schools and through social media platforms, could help young people make more informed decisions and discourage their participation.

In conclusion, the motivations behind participating in social media challenges among young people include social pressure, the desire for attention, entertainment value, and the contagion effect. Understanding these motivations can help inform strategies for prevention and intervention to mitigate the risks associated with these challenges.

