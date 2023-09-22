Understanding Why Young People Take Social Media Challenges: A Study

Social media challenges have become increasingly popular among young people. These challenges vary in the stunts they involve and the motivations behind them. In an effort to understand why teens and young adults participate in these challenges, a team of researchers conducted a series of studies.

The researchers interviewed dozens of high school and college students in the United States and south India who had participated in social media challenges. They also analyzed news reports, YouTube videos, comments, and Twitter posts specifically about the blue whale challenge, a dangerous challenge that gained popularity in 2015 and 2016.

The study identified four key factors that motivate young people to participate in challenges: social pressure, the desire for attention, entertainment value, and the contagion effect.

Social pressure plays a significant role in motivating participation in challenges. Participants may feel compelled to do something because their friends encourage them, and they believe it will gain acceptance within their social group. This is evident in challenges that promote a good cause, such as the ice bucket challenge, where participants would complete the challenge and nominate others to do the same.

Seeking attention is another motivating factor. Participants may wish to be recognized for supporting a commendable cause, or they may engage in more hazardous versions of a challenge to stand out from others. In the case of the cinnamon challenge, some participants swallowed powdered cinnamon for longer periods than their peers to gain attention.

Entertainment value is also a significant motivation. Young adults participate in challenges for amusement and curiosity, intrigued the reactions they may receive from others. They may also be interested in experiencing the same sensations as those they have observed in others.

The contagion effect, where behaviors and ideas spread from person to person, contributes to the popularity of challenges on social media. Content creators often depict these challenges in a way that encourages others to participate. However, the researchers found that many YouTube videos related to the blue whale challenge violated guidelines for promoting the contagion of harmful behaviors.

Overall, the researchers believe that providing more information about the potential risks of social media challenges could help young people make more informed decisions and deter them from participating. Education in schools, communication with parents, and sharing information on social media platforms could all contribute to increased awareness and reflection among teens and young adults.

Source: Based on the article “Why young people take dangerous challenges – and how to stop them” Armani Henderson and Munmun De Choudhury.