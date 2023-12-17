Colorado Police Department Terminates Multiple Officers Following Misconduct Investigation

In a recent development, the Erie Police Department in Colorado has terminated three sergeants and one officer, with another officer resigning, after an internal investigation into misconduct. The officers, who have not been identified, were fired between November 20 and November 21, following a misconduct complaint that was filed on October 10. The specific details of the incidents have not been disclosed.

The police department’s spokesperson mentioned that one sergeant was demoted to the rank of officer on November 21 and subsequently resigned on November 23. The investigation confirmed that no criminal conduct took place, but the department deemed the behavior of the implicated officers to be unacceptable and not in line with their standards.

Erie Police Chief Lee Mathis addressed the issue in a letter, emphasizing that the department does not tolerate or dismiss such behavior. Although he did not provide specific details due to the personnel nature of the matter, Mathis stressed the department’s commitment to upholding their values and ensuring that all officers reflect those values.

Despite the termination of multiple officers, the police spokesperson stated that the department’s commitment to serving the community at a high level has remained unaffected. Mathis assured the public that they have adequate staffing to respond promptly to all calls for service and that they will work to fill vacant positions as soon as possible.

When approached for an on-camera interview, the Erie Police Department declined the request, indicating that they would not be conducting on-camera interviews at this time.