Top Four New WhatsApp Features You Must Try

WhatsApp has been continuously adding new features to its app, both for iOS and Android users. These additions include highly requested features such as the ability to edit sent messages, send HD images, create unnamed groups, share screens during video calls, and send HD videos. Let’s explore these new features in detail.

1. Edit Sent Messages and Captions:

WhatsApp now allows you to edit a message or caption that you’ve already sent. Within a 15-minute window after sending a message, you can tap and hold the message, select the “Edit” button, and make the required corrections before sending it again.

2. Create Unnamed Groups:

WhatsApp now allows you to create groups without entering a name. The group will be named dynamically based on the participants in it. For example, if the group consists of Harry and Ron, the group name will be “Harry and Ron.” This feature is useful when you need to create a group urgently but don’t have a specific topic in mind.

3. Share Screen During Video Calls:

WhatsApp now lets you share your screen during video calls, similar to Zoom. Whether you are using WhatsApp on Android or iPhone, you can tap on the “Share” icon during a video call to share your screen. This feature is handy for presentations, remote assistance, and collaborative work.

4. Send HD Photos and Videos:

Previously, sending high-quality photos and videos on WhatsApp required sending them as documents. However, WhatsApp has now introduced the option to send photos and videos in HD directly. To do this, open a chat, tap on the attachment icon, select the photos or videos you want to send, and tap on the “HD” button before sending.

WhatsApp has been actively listening to user requests and implementing new features to enhance the user experience. In the future, the company plans to roll out user handles, similar to those on Facebook and Instagram.

