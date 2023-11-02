Netflix Shows: Some Deserve More Seasons, Some Should’ve Ended Sooner

Netflix has become notorious for both canceling shows too soon and allowing others to continue for way too long. Let’s dive into some examples of both scenarios and explore why these shows either deserved more seasons or should have taken their bows sooner.

Canceled Too Soon: ‘Sense8’

‘Sense8’ was a globe-spanning sci-fi epic that showcased LGBTQ+ characters and their psychic connections. The show combined stunning visuals, intricate characterizations, and a gripping plot. Unfortunately, due to high production costs, the show concluded with a movie-like special instead of a third season. Despite its occasional flaws, ‘Sense8’ was a compelling work of beauty that deserved a longer run.

Went On for Too Long: ’13 Reasons Why’

’13 Reasons Why’ initially captivated audiences with its cohesive storyline and exploration of adolescent grief. However, once the show deviated from its source material, it lost its depth and became a melodramatic mess. Despite its decline in quality, the show received two more seasons that undercut its strong starting point. ’13 Reasons Why’ should have been a one-and-done limited series based on the original novel.

Canceled Too Soon: ‘The Chair’

‘The Chair’ offered a humorous and empathetic look into the academic world through the trials and tribulations of an English department chair. The show explored the decline of humanities in favor of STEM fields and questioned the impact on our culture. Despite its ambition and standout debut season, ‘The Chair’ was canceled before it could fully develop its thought-provoking themes.

Went On for Too Long: ‘The Ranch’

‘The Ranch’ followed Colt’s return to his family’s ranch after a failed football career. While the show didn’t necessarily do anything “wrong,” it lacked originality and relied on stale jokes. Moreover, its tonal inconsistencies between humor and somber moments weakened its overall impact. ‘The Ranch’ stretched across four uninspired seasons that failed to adequately develop its characters.

Canceled Too Soon: ‘One Day at a Time’

‘One Day at a Time,’ a reimagining of Norman Lear’s classic series, delved into the lives of a Cuban-American family facing various challenges. The show skillfully tackled serious subjects while injecting humor that never undermined the issues at hand. With well-defined relationships and standout performances, ‘One Day at a Time’ was a smart, heartfelt, and hilarious triumph. Unfortunately, Netflix canceled the series after three acclaimed seasons, leaving fans yearning for more.

Went On for Too Long: ‘Fuller House’

‘Fuller House,’ a reboot of the beloved ’90s sitcom ‘Full House,’ received five nostalgia-heavy seasons despite poor acting and a lack of substance. While Netflix canceled other shows with potential, it inexplicably allowed this lackluster reboot to continue. The decision left many scratching their heads.

