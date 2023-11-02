Netflix Shows: Hits and Misses

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, has seen its fair share of both successful shows and disappointing cancellations. While some shows have been axed before they could truly shine, others have been allowed to continue despite losing their initial spark. Let’s take a closer look at some of these Netflix shows that either deserved more seasons or should have called it quits sooner.

Canceled too soon: ‘Sense8’

‘Sense8′ was a sci-fi epic that captivated viewers with its globe-spanning story and diverse LGBTQ+ characters. This visually stunning show featured a psychic connection between eight individuals from different parts of the world. Unfortunately, due to high production costs, the show ended after a special instead of continuing with a third season.

Went on for too long: ’13 Reasons Why’

’13 Reasons Why’ started off with a gripping and controversial first season, telling the story of a high school girl’s suicide through a series of cassette tapes. However, once the show moved beyond its source material, it lost its sense of depth and became a melodramatic mess. Despite this decline, it received two more seasons that diluted the impact of its initial premise.

Canceled too soon: ‘The Chair’

‘The Chair’ explored the challenges faced an English department chair at a major university, shedding light on the declining interest in the humanities. Sandra Oh delivered a humorous and relatable performance in the lead role. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after just one season, leaving behind untapped potential to further delve into the complexities of academia.

Went on for too long: ‘The Ranch’

‘The Ranch’ followed Colt, a failed football player who returns home to his family’s ranch. While the show didn’t have any major faults, it lacked originality and relied on stale jokes and a generic laugh track. Furthermore, tonal inconsistencies between comedic and serious moments hindered character development. Despite its flaws, the show lasted four uninspired seasons.

Canceled too soon: ‘One Day at a Time’

‘One Day at a Time’ was a brilliant reimagining of a beloved 1970s series, focusing on a Cuban-American family and their struggles with various social issues. The show skillfully blended humor with thought-provoking discussions. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after three seasons, leaving fans wanting more.

Went on for too long: ‘Fuller House’

While ‘One Day at a Time’ was cut short, ‘Fuller House,’ a reboot of the classic ’90s sitcom ‘Full House,’ continued for five nostalgia-heavy seasons. Despite lacking in quality acting and substance, the show managed to attract a dedicated fanbase.

In conclusion, Netflix has had its hits and misses when it comes to show cancellations and renewals. It’s important for shows to strike a balance between longevity and maintaining their initial appeal.