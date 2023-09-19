Netflix Movies for John Wick Fans: Action-Packed Recommendations

If you’re a fan of the John Wick franchise and are eagerly awaiting the release of the prequel series and the fifth movie, Netflix has got you covered with a selection of similarly-themed movies that will keep you entertained. Here are four action-packed Netflix movies that are perfect for John Wick fans.

First up is “Kate,” starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a skilled assassin who finds herself poisoned and with only 24 hours to live. Determined to seek revenge, she embarks on a bloody rampage to hunt down those responsible while protecting a teenage girl.

Next, we have “Polar,” featuring Mads Mikkelsen as Duncan Vizla, a retired assassin who is marked for elimination his former employer. Forced back into the game, Duncan must face off against a group of ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to silence him.

For fans of tough female protagonists, “Gunpowder Milkshake” is a must-watch. This movie follows three generations of women, including Karen Gillan’s character Sam, who is a skilled hitwoman working for a criminal syndicate. When a job goes wrong, Sam must choose between loyalty and protecting an innocent girl.

Finally, there’s “Kill Boksoon,” a South Korean movie that centers around Gil Boksoon, a mother and highly successful assassin who decides to retire and mend her relationship with her daughter. However, when she discovers a secret, she becomes the target of the entire hitman industry.

These four Netflix movies offer intense action, revenge-driven plots, and strong central characters that will satisfy any John Wick fan’s craving for thrilling entertainment. So, grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for an adrenaline-filled movie marathon.

Sources:

– “Kate” image source: Netflix

– “Polar” image source: Netflix

– “Gunpowder Milkshake” image source: REINER BAJO/2021 STUDIOCANAL SAS

– “Kill Boksoon” image source: No Ju-han/Netflix