Four High Schoolers Charged After Assault Caught on Video

Four high school students from Mesa, Arizona are facing charges after a video surfaced showing them assaulting another student. The incident occurred on June 23 at Mountain View Park in Mesa, but was not reported until August 11 when a concerned parent brought the video to the attention of the student resource officer at Westwood High School.

The video was shared on Snapchat and showed the victim being assaulted one of his classmates. The victim’s mother later informed the police that the assault had occurred over the summer and was not reported due to fears of retaliation from the attackers. After deciding to press charges, the student resource officer and a family friend were able to identify the 17-year-old victim on August 15.

Further investigation led to the identification of one of the four suspects in the video, who was a current student and football player at Red Mountain High School. This student then identified another Red Mountain student and football player as another suspect. The two student-athletes from Red Mountain High School are currently facing disciplinary action, according to Jen Snyder, director of communication for Mesa Public Schools.

Upon further interrogation, the first suspect revealed that the other two attackers in the video were students from Desert Ridge High School and Westwood High School respectively.

All four suspects have been referred to juvenile court. One 16-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault, while the other two 16-year-olds and the 17-year-old are facing assault charges.

The authorities are taking these charges seriously and are ensuring that appropriate action is taken against the perpetrators. Assault is a serious offense and it is important for schools and communities to address such incidents promptly and effectively.

