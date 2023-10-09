Ridley Scott Confirms Director’s Cut of “Napoleon” Movie

Ridley Scott has confirmed that he is working on a director’s cut of the upcoming film “Napoleon,” which is set to be released on Apple TV+ after its theatrical release. In an interview with Total Film Magazine, Scott revealed that the current running time for the director’s cut is over four hours long.

“Napoleon” is described as a spectacle-filled action epic that tells the story of the rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Directed Ridley Scott, the film showcases Bonaparte’s journey to power and his passionate, volatile relationship with Josephine. The movie features large-scale filmmaking and practical battle sequences, highlighting Bonaparte’s military and political tactics.

Joaquin Phoenix leads the cast of “Napoleon,” and this marks his latest collaboration with Ridley Scott following their work together on the acclaimed epic drama “Gladiator” in 2000. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, and more.

Ridley Scott is directing the film from a screenplay written David Scarpa. “Napoleon” is being produced Scott and Kevin Walsh for Scott Free. Scott is currently busy working on his highly anticipated sequel to “Gladiator,” which will be led Oscar nominee Paul Mescal.

The theatrical release of “Napoleon” is scheduled for November 22, and the director’s cut will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ after the film’s theatrical run.

Definitions:

– Director’s cut: A version of a film that is edited and approved the director themselves, usually including additional or extended scenes that were not included in the theatrical release.

– Napoleon Bonaparte: The iconic French Emperor who rose to power in the early 19th century, known for his military conquests and reforms in France.

– Joaquin Phoenix: An acclaimed actor known for his versatile performances in films such as “Joker” and “Walk the Line.”

– “Gladiator”: A 2000 epic drama film directed Ridley Scott, starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, which tells the story of a former Roman general seeking revenge in the gladiatorial arena.

– Apple TV+: A streaming service offered Apple that provides access to original TV shows, movies, and documentaries.

– Ridley Scott: A renowned filmmaker known for directing films such as “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” and “The Martian.”

– David Scarpa: A screenwriter known for his work on films such as “The Day the Earth Stood Still” and “All the Money in the World.”

– Scott Free Productions: A production company founded Ridley Scott and Tony Scott that has been involved in the production of numerous films and television series.

Sources:

– Total Film Magazine