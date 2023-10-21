Get Spooked: Four Terrifying Titles to Watch on Netflix

Looking for some bone-chilling movies to watch this spooky season? Look no further, as we’ve curated a list of four critically acclaimed horror films that are available on Netflix right now. These titles have received rave reviews, with each of them scoring at least 95% positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. From haunting tales to thought-provoking social commentary, these movies are sure to give you a fright.

First up is “His House” (2020), directed Remi Weekes. This haunted house film takes a unique twist focusing on the haunting of its inhabitants rather than the house itself. The story follows Bol and Rial, refugees from South Sudan who have resettled in the UK. As they attempt to build a new life, they find themselves tormented the demons of their past. “His House” effectively explores how one’s traumatic history can impede their journey to create something new.

Next on the list is “Get Out” (2017), directed Jordan Peele. This instant classic and Academy Award winner for Best Original Screenplay is a gripping thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film follows Chris as he visits his girlfriend’s family for the first time, only to find himself in increasingly eerie situations. “Get Out” expertly weaves social commentary into its narrative, adding an extra layer of depth to the heart-pounding tension.

No horror movie list would be complete without mentioning the iconic “Jaws” (1975), directed Steven Spielberg. While some may not classify it as pure horror, the menacing presence of a great white shark terrorizing a coastal community is enough to make anyone’s blood run cold. This classic film taps into the shared fear of facing an unstoppable threat, with the added frustration of those who refuse to acknowledge the danger. “Jaws” is a must-watch for any thriller enthusiast.

Last but not least is “It Follows,” directed David Robert Mitchell. This modern horror film has been lauded for its unique concept and constant sense of dread. The story revolves around Jay, an ordinary young woman who discovers she has been cursed after sleeping with a new partner. The curse manifests as a relentless entity that will pursue and kill her unless she passes it on to someone else. Shot in a way that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, “It Follows” is a prime example of a contemporary horror gem.

So, if you’re in the mood for some spine-tingling scares, these four films on Netflix are sure to deliver. Prepare yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as you dive into these captivating stories of terror and suspense.

