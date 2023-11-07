New Year, New TV Deals: Affordable Options for Every Home

If you’re in the market for a new TV, now is the time to snag a great deal. While Black Friday typically offers the best discounts, this year retailers like Walmart are starting early. We’ve rounded up four top TV deals that are sure to meet your needs without breaking the bank.

Philips 32-inch HD TV: Starting at just $118 (originally $133), this bargain TV is perfect for smaller spaces like a child’s bedroom or kitchen. The borderless design adds a touch of elegance, and the 120 PMR ensures a clear, blur-free picture. With built-in Roku Smart TV, you’ll have access to all your favorite shows from various streaming apps. Plus, the voice assistant support lets you control your TV with simple voice commands.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV: For a bigger screen and superior picture performance, the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV is a steal at $248 (originally $319). The full array backlight guarantees uniform light distribution, and the active pixel tuning adjusts contrast levels in real-time for optimal visuals. With the Dolby Vision Bright Mode and V-Gaming Engine, you’ll enjoy lifelike imagery and superior gaming performance. Plus, the three HDMI 2.1 ports provide ample connectivity options.

Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV: Priced at just $268 (originally $298), the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series offers an impressive array of features at an affordable price. Experience stunning visuals with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, and enjoy smoother image quality with Motion Rate 120. The dedicated game mode reduces input lag, and DTS Studio Sound delivers immersive virtual surround sound. With Google Assistant and Alexa support, you have convenient voice control options.

Onn. 65-inch 4K TV: While it may not have all the bells and whistles, the Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is perfect for those seeking a cinema-like experience in their living room. At $298 (originally $348), its large screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience. With Roku Smart TV built-in, accessing your favorite content is a breeze. The mobile app even allows for voice commands, eliminating the need for the remote. And with three HDMI ports, you can easily connect all your devices.

With these fantastic TV deals, you don’t have to compromise quality for affordability. Upgrade your entertainment experience without breaking the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are these TV deals available online or only in-store?

These TV deals are available both online and in-store. Check the retailer’s website or visit your local store to take advantage of the discounts.

2. Do these TVs come with a warranty?

Yes, all the TVs mentioned in this article come with a manufacturer’s warranty. The duration of the warranty may vary, so be sure to check the product details for specific information.

3. Can I mount these TVs on the wall?

Yes, these TVs are compatible with wall-mounting systems. However, wall mounts are sold separately, so make sure to choose the appropriate wall mount for your TV size and weight.

4. Do these TVs support streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu?

Yes, all the TVs mentioned in this article support popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more. They come with built-in smart TV platforms, such as Roku or Google Assistant, which provide easy access to a wide range of streaming services.

5. What is the return policy for these TVs?

Return policies may vary depending on the retailer. It is recommended to review the return policy of the specific store you purchase from to understand the terms and conditions regarding returns or exchanges.