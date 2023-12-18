Kankakee Bar Faces Suspension Over Underage Drinking

Summary: Mama Tracks Bar in Kankakee has been handed a four-day alcohol license suspension after serving alcohol to a 20-year-old informant without proper identification. The bar’s ownership remained silent during the hearing, leading to the penalty being imposed Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who doubles as the city’s liquor commissioner.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis wasted no time in taking action against Mama Tracks Bar when it was found guilty of serving alcohol to a minor. During a brief six-minute hearing on Monday morning, the ownership of Mama Tracks Bar, located at 360 S. East Ave., failed to provide any defense to the charge.

As a result, Mayor Chris Curtis, who also holds the role of liquor commissioner for the city, immediately imposed a four-day suspension of the bar’s alcohol license. The incident in question occurred on November 1st, when the bar served a shot of Tito’s vodka to a 20-year-old informant, without properly verifying their age.

Underage drinking is a serious offense that can have severe consequences for both the establishment and those involved. Laws are in place to protect young individuals from the potential dangers of alcohol consumption, and it is the responsibility of bar owners and staff to ensure compliance.

While the bar’s ownership remained silent during the hearing, their lack of defense ultimately led to the swift imposition of the penalty. Mayor Curtis emphasized the importance of adhering to liquor laws and stated that such violations will not be taken lightly in the city of Kankakee.

Alcohol license suspensions serve as a reminder to bar owners and operators to remain vigilant and to exercise due diligence when serving alcohol to customers. Implementing strict ID verification protocols can help prevent incidents of underage drinking and protect establishments from legal repercussions.

Maintaining the safety, well-being, and legal compliance of patrons should always be a top priority of any establishment serving alcohol. The suspension of Mama Tracks Bar’s alcohol license serves as a warning to other establishments to strengthen their age-verification practices and avoid similar infractions in the future.