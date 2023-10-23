4 Signs Your WhatsApp is Being Monitored Someone Else

WhatsApp is currently the most widely used messaging application worldwide. With the vast amount of information exchanged on this platform, it is important to be aware of the signs that indicate your WhatsApp is being monitored someone else.

Firstly, if the temperature of your phone increases significantly without any heavy usage, it may be a sign that a hidden program is running in the background. Spyware is often the cause of this temperature rise.

Secondly, if your phone’s battery drains quickly and you notice that it gets hot easily, it could be due to the presence of spyware. These malicious programs consume significant amounts of battery power and can cause your phone to overheat.

Furthermore, when using WhatsApp for phone calls, you may hear noises or disturbances in the background. This could indicate that someone is recording your conversations with the other party.

Lastly, if you notice that your WhatsApp is logged in on a browser even though you have not done so yourself, it could mean that someone else has gained access to your account. To verify this, simply open the WhatsApp application, tap on your profile picture, and select “Linked devices” to see where your account is currently active.

It is important to be vigilant and observe these signs to ensure your privacy and security on WhatsApp. If you suspect that someone is monitoring your WhatsApp, it is recommended to take necessary precautions such as updating your security settings, enabling two-factor authentication, and regularly scanning your device for malware.

Source: detikInet – 4 Tanda WhatsApp Kamu Dimonitor Orang Lain