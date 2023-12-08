Four Adoptive Parents Charged in Disturbing Alleged Scheme

A shocking case has come to light in mid-Michigan, as four adoptive parents are facing serious charges related to an alleged scheme to adopt children for financial gain and then subject them to secret abuse. The Michigan Attorney General’s office announced the charges against Joel and Tammy Brown, as well as Jerry and Tamal Flore, all residents of DeWitt, Michigan. Evidence collected investigators implicated the couples in the abuse of eight children adopted since 2007.

Each of the four adults is facing separate charges, ranging from child abuse to conspiracy to commit child abuse, and failing to report child abuse. Jerry and Tamal Flore have been charged with the most counts, including first-degree child abuse, which carries a potential life sentence.

The scheme involved conspiring to adopt children for financial gain, often with the assistance of Joel Brown, who previously worked for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s children’s services agency. Brown is accused of using his knowledge of child abuse investigations and child protection laws to evade detection of the ongoing abuse in both his own home and that of the Flores.

The adopted children were subjected to severe abuse disguised as discipline. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel condemned the couples’ actions, stating that they “preyed upon dozens of children,” subjecting them to routine and systematic physical and mental abuse for financial gain.

The charges against each adoptive parent are as follows:

– Joel Brown: Five counts, including child abuse and failure to report child abuse.

– Tammy Brown: Three counts, including child abuse and conspiracy to commit child abuse.

– Jerry Flore: Eleven counts, including child abuse and interfering with a crime report.

– Tamal Flore: Seventeen counts, including child abuse and interfering with a crime report.

These disturbing allegations highlight not just the moral and legal failure of those entrusted with the care of these children, but also a larger failure in our systems to protect vulnerable children. The state Attorney General’s office took over the case earlier this year, working in collaboration with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation. The couples were given until a specified date to turn themselves in to the authorities.

It is a stark reminder of the importance of thorough vetting and oversight in the adoption process, as well as the vigilance required to protect vulnerable individuals from potential abuse. It is our duty as a society to ensure the safety and well-being of those who cannot protect themselves.