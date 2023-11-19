New Netflix Series to Explore the Terror of “Hell House”

Renowned filmmaker Mike Flanagan has revealed that the third season of the popular Netflix series “Haunting” was originally planned to be an adaptation of Richard Matheson’s chilling novel, “Hell House.” Flanagan, known for his work on “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” shared this exciting news in a foreword written for a limited edition of Matheson’s 1971 masterpiece.

According to media reports, Flanagan expressed his desire to continue the “Haunting” anthology with “The Haunting of Hell House.” However, at the time, the rights to the novel were already spoken for, posing a hurdle for the production team.

In a recent announcement, publishing company Suntop Editions unveiled the news about the fine press edition of “Hell House.” This special edition, illustrated renowned artist William Basso, features a letterpress printing technique and includes signatures from Flanagan, R.C. Matheson (author and son of Richard Matheson), and Nancy A. Collins, who provided the afterword. It promises to be a collector’s item for fans of the horror genre.

Richard Matheson’s “Hell House” was praised Flanagan as a truly cinematic haunted house story. Its visual storytelling, thrilling set pieces, and ability to surpass the expectations of its literary counterparts make it an exceptional work of horror. Flanagan even credits Matheson’s influential writing with paving the way for iconic films like “Poltergeist,” “The Conjuring,” and “Insidious.”

While it’s disappointing that “The Haunting of Hell House” won’t be the next installment in the “Haunting” franchise, fans can still look forward to future spine-tingling tales. Flanagan’s previous seasons, “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” captivated audiences with their unique narratives and an ensemble cast that included Victoria Pedretti, Katie Siegal, and Oliver Jackson.

FAQ:

Q: Will there be a third season of the “Haunting” series?

A: While filmmaker Mike Flanagan initially planned to adapt Richard Matheson’s novel “Hell House” for the third season, the rights to the book were already taken. As a result, a third season focusing on “Hell House” is no longer in the works.

Q: Who are the key actors in the “Haunting” series?

A: The “Haunting” series features a talented ensemble cast that includes Victoria Pedretti, Katie Siegal, and Oliver Jackson. These actors appeared in both “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”