Carly DeFelice: Mastering the Art of Saving and Socializing

Carly DeFelice has made a name for herself as an expert saver and budgeter, with an impressive track record of paying off debt and building her wealth. While she has accumulated over $400,000 in cash and investments, it’s the smaller numbers that truly showcase her financial prowess.

One area where DeFelice excels is her grocery spending. In September, she managed to spend just $123.65 on groceries, a feat that may seem challenging in today’s inflationary environment. Her secret lies in careful planning and sticking to a grocery list. By writing out her meals for the week and having a clear list of necessary ingredients, DeFelice avoids impulse purchases and stays within her budget.

But sticking to a grocery budget is not just about saving money for DeFelice, it’s also a way for her to have fun. She allocates $120 per week as her discretionary budget, which covers groceries, gas, and other necessities. Whatever is left after fulfilling her needs goes towards happy hours, hanging out with friends, and treating herself to small gifts.

DeFelice applies the same budgeting tactics to socializing with friends. She takes the initiative to plan outings and happy hours, ensuring that she can have a heart-to-heart and build relationships without breaking the bank. By being intentional about her spending, DeFelice finds a balance between financial responsibility and a fulfilling social life.

For her, it’s not just about saving money, but about having meaningful experiences with her friends. By prioritizing the quality of time spent with loved ones, DeFelice has mastered the art of being incredibly social while still saving money.

Carly DeFelice’s story teaches us the importance of intentional spending and finding a balance between financial goals and socializing. It goes to show that with careful planning and a clear budget, anyone can successfully save while enjoying a fulfilling social life.