How Carly DeFelice Masters Budgeting and Saving

Carly DeFelice, the community manager at a coworking space in Austin, Texas, is known for her impressive financial achievements. With her expertise in saving and budgeting, she has managed to pay off $35,000 in debt and build up over $100,000 in investments the time she turned 26. Now 38, DeFelice has grown her wealth to approximately $400,000 in cash and investments, all while earning a modest salary of $58,000 per year.

While these numbers are certainly impressive, it is DeFelice’s ability to manage smaller expenses that truly sets her apart. For example, in September, DeFelice spent a mere $123.65 on groceries. In a time of rising inflation, achieving such a low grocery bill may seem challenging. However, DeFelice attributes her success to careful planning and sticking to her budget.

Her first step is to plan out all of her meals for the week, writing them down in a journal along with the necessary ingredients. She then takes this list with her to the grocery store, where she only purchases items that are on the list. By avoiding impulse purchases, DeFelice ensures that she stays within her budget.

This same intentional approach applies to other areas of her life as well. When going out for dinner or drinks with friends, DeFelice takes charge of making plans and suggests affordable options such as happy hours. By being proactive and mindful of her spending, she can enjoy quality time with her friends without breaking the bank.

DeFelice believes that being intentional with spending is key to financial success. By prioritizing meaningful experiences over material possessions, she has found a balance between enjoying a social life and saving money. Whether it’s meticulously planning her meals or choosing budget-friendly outings, DeFelice has mastered the art of living frugally while still having a fulfilling life.

In a world where consumerism often encourages excessive spending, DeFelice’s approach serves as an inspiration for those looking to achieve financial freedom and build wealth. By adopting her budgeting tactics and practicing intentional spending, anyone can take control of their finances and work towards their financial goals.