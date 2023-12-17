Rare 11th-Century Treasure Unearthed in Poland

In a thrilling discovery, a metal detectorist named Denis Konkol made an astonishing find in a forest in Poland. Trekking through the woodland with his metal detector, Konkol unearthed a collection of ancient treasures just below the surface of the ground. The historical relics turned out to be five axes from the Bronze Age, approximately dating back 3,500 years. Experts believe these weapons were likely used either for chopping wood or for combat purposes.

The condition of the axes astounded the officials, who called Konkol’s find a “sensational discovery.” Following the initial discovery, archaeologists conducted a thorough excavation to carefully remove the ancient weapons from the ground. The axes were found at a depth of only 8 to 12 inches, making their preservation even more remarkable.

This find is an extraordinary rarity for the region, as stated Igor Strzok, the Pomeranian provincial conservator of monuments. While similar discoveries have been made in the past, it has been nearly two decades since a weapon or tool of this nature has been unearthed. The experts believe that the axes were deliberately placed in the ground, possibly as part of a trade or sacrifice-related deposit, and they could be relevant to the Baltic culture.

In addition to the axes, archaeologists also uncovered a 2,000-year-old artifact in the form of a fibula. Similar to a brooch or pin, this item was likely used to fasten clothes. The presence of such a precious article indicates the wealth and status of its owner.

Situated approximately 160 miles northwest of Warsaw, the forest of Starogard Forest District has become the site of this remarkable archaeological discovery. The find serves as a reminder of the rich history that lies beneath our feet, waiting to be uncovered and add new pieces to the puzzle of the past.