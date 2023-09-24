New High-Waisted Running Shorts with Zipper Pocket Gain Popularity on TikTok

These new high-waisted running shorts with a zipper pocket are taking social media storm, particularly on TikTok. Known for their functionality and stylish design, these shorts are quickly becoming a favorite among fitness enthusiasts.

One TikTok user, Emma Lord, shared her experience with these shorts, stating that they are even better than similar options available at popular stores like Old Navy. Lord praised the wide range of colors available, a feature that often sells out quickly at other retailers. Additionally, she loved that the high-waisted design of the shorts provides coverage up to where her running crop top ends, reducing the need for excessive sunscreen application. Lord particularly enjoyed the convenient side pocket, perfect for storing keys or a face mask during outdoor workouts.

According to a satisfied Amazon customer, these high-waisted running shorts have a similar feel to Nike shorts but boast a superior cut. The built-in liner ensures a comfortable fit, preventing any discomfort during physical activity. This customer was so pleased with the product that they immediately ordered another pair.

These popular running shorts are available on Amazon in women’s sizes XS-3XL and come in a variety of 29 colors, allowing users to express their personal style while staying active.

In summary, these new high-waisted running shorts with a zipper pocket are gaining popularity due to their stylish design and functional features. They have received positive reviews for their comfortable fit, ample color options, and convenient side pocket. As the buzz continues to grow on social media, it’s no surprise that these shorts are becoming a must-have for fitness enthusiasts.

