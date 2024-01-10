10 Celebrities Who Support and Advocate for Their LGBTQ+ Children

Celebrities often use their platform to promote various causes and advocate for social justice issues. Many of them have taken a stand for LGBTQ+ rights and have shown unwavering support for their own children who identify as LGBTQ+. Here are 10 celebrities who have been vocal about their love and acceptance for their LGBTQ+ children.

1. Marlon Wayans: Wayans, known for his roles in “White Chicks” and other comedy films, revealed that he has a transgender son during an interview. He spoke about his personal journey as a parent, transitioning from ignorance and denial to unconditional love and acceptance.

2. David and Georgia Tennant: Actor David Tennant and his wife, Georgia, have shown themselves to be staunch allies of the LGBTQ+ community. They have a non-binary child named Doris and have actively spoken out against ongoing attacks on the trans community.

3. Charlize Theron: Charlize Theron, a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, has been open about her eldest child, Jackson, being transgender. She has consistently expressed her desire for her children to grow up in a world where they are accepted and loved.

4. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott: Tori Spelling, the host of MTV’s “Love at First Lie,” has a gay stepson named Jack McDermott. Spelling has praised her stepson’s confidence and expressed her pride in his identity.

5. Marie Osmond: Singing legend Marie Osmond has shown her support for her daughter Jessica, who is gay. She believes in her daughter’s right to love and live authentically, stating that she thinks God made many different “colors” of flowers.

6. Cher: Cher, the iconic pop singer, has a transgender son named Chaz Bono. She has been a strong advocate for the trans community and has urged voters to stand together with them during the US presidential election.

7. Cynthia Bailey: Supermodel Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson came out as sexually fluid on an episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Bailey expressed her blessing and support, emphasizing the importance of loving and supporting good people regardless of their gender.

8. Eugene Levy: Eugene Levy, known for his role in “Schitt’s Creek,” co-created the show with his gay son, Dan Levy. The character David, played Dan Levy, became one of the first prominent pansexual characters on television. Eugene has been a supportive father and credited his family for their unconditional love when Dan came out.

9. Sade: Soul singer Sade has a transgender son named Izaak Theo Adu-Watts. Izaak has publicly thanked his mother for her support and love throughout his transition.

10. Colin Mochrie: “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star Colin Mochrie revealed in 2017 that he has a transgender daughter. Despite facing online criticism, Mochrie has fiercely supported his daughter and defended her against trolls.

These celebrities serve as inspiring examples of love, acceptance, and advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community. Their dedication to supporting their children and fighting for equal rights is commendable and can help create a more inclusive world for everyone.