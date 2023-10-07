A Review of the Béis Bag: A Convenient Travel Companion

In a recent TikTok video, BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart shared her experience with the Béis bag, and it seems to have made quite an impression. Designed for a five-day cross-country road trip, this bag proved to be incredibly useful for Stuart. Not only did she use it during air travel conveniently stowing it under her seat, but it successfully accompanied her through various hotels and over 10 different states.

According to Stuart, the standout features of the Béis bag are its compression straps and full unzipping capabilities. These elements make packing and unpacking a breeze, while also allowing for hassle-free passage through airport security. Stuart was able to fit an impressive amount of items inside the bag, including four pairs of leggings, four t-shirts, two sets of pajamas, two pairs of shorts, two bathing suits, a sweatshirt, a week’s worth of undergarments, travel toiletries, an iPad, a wallet, and various odds and ends.

The Béis bag is available in three different colors and can be purchased for $88 from the Béis website. With its convenient design and ample storage space, it is certainly a worthy investment for avid travelers or those planning an upcoming trip.

