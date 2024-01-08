20 Exciting Games to Play with Your Partner on WhatsApp

WhatsApp isn’t just for regular conversations and video calls with your girlfriend. It can also be a platform for fun and interactive games that will keep the spark alive in your relationship. So, if you’re looking for ways to make your communication more interesting, try playing these exciting games on WhatsApp with your partner.

1. Abbreviation Fun: Test your knowledge of abbreviations sending each other abbreviated phrases and guessing what they mean.

2. Story Building: Take turns texting each other phrases to build an imaginative and hilarious story together.

3. Do or Die: Suggest names of celebrities or fictional characters to each other and decide if you’d “do” them or “die.”

4. Read My Lips: Record videos of yourselves saying something and send them to each other. See how well you can lip-read and guess what the other person said.

5. Fill in the Blank: Send messages with missing parts, and see if your partner can guess the correct missing term or word.

6. Rap or Rhyme: Challenge your creativity replying to each other’s sentences with rhyming sentences.

7. Would You Rather?: Ask each other a series of questions with options and discover each other’s preferences.

8. Emoji Phrase Out: Communicate using emojis and see if your partner can guess the meaning behind your message.

9. Movie Lines: Test your movie knowledge texting famous lines to each other and guessing which movie they’re from.

10. Name Game: Choose a category and take turns texting words that fit within that category, starting with the last letter of the previous word.

11. How Well Do You Know Me?: Take turns asking each other personal and flirty questions to deepen your understanding of each other.

12. Never Have I Ever: Text each other “Never have I ever” statements, and if your partner has done it, they can respond with a naughty emoji.

13. Trivia Challenge: Send each other trivia questions and see who can answer the most correctly.

14. Vacation Spy: Plan a virtual vacation together researching different destinations and presenting them to each other.

15. Song Lyric Game: Take turns sending lines from songs, and try to guess the song or artist.

16. Truth or Dare: Spicing up your conversation with some truth or dare questions, where you can choose to answer honestly or complete a daring task.

17. Puzzle Time: Share puzzles or riddles with each other and see who can solve them first.

18. Word Association: Start with a word, and take turns saying the first thing that comes to mind. See where the associations take you.

19. Virtual Scavenger Hunt: Create a list of items or clues for your partner to find within their surroundings.

20. Dream Date Planning: Take turns planning your dream date and describe it to each other in detail.

Playing games on WhatsApp with your partner is a great way to strengthen your bond, have fun, and discover new things about each other. So, the next time you want to add some excitement to your communication, give these games a try and enjoy a lively and engaging conversation with your girlfriend.