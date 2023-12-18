TikTok’s Global Live Event “In The Mix” Shakes Up Music Discovery

TikTok recently made history hosting the largest live event ever to take place on its platform. “In The Mix,” a five-hour music extravaganza, captivated a sold-out audience of 17,000 at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. Headlined popular artists such as Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset, and Peso Pluma, the event proved to be a massive success.

The groundbreaking broadcast attracted over 33.5 million unique viewers, including a staggering 9.6 million who watched the show live. TikTok LIVE enabled global streaming, with video and event production specifically tailored for the platform’s unique vertical format. The event’s visual direction was masterfully orchestrated renowned director Hamish Hamilton and Done+Dusted.

TikTok’s global head of music partnerships & programming, Paul Hourican, expressed his delight with the event, saying, “In The Mix was an awe-inspiring event where fans and artists came together to celebrate what we love about TikTok.” The power of the platform’s music discovery was magnificently showcased on stage, reflecting its influence and popularity.

A collaboration between TikTok and GroupM Motion Entertainment, “In The Mix” was also sponsored Paramount and Coca Cola. The event featured special performances emerging artists from TikTok’s Elevate program, including Reneé Rapp, Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber.

For those who missed the live stream, a one-hour special highlighting the best moments from “In The Mix” is now available on Disney+ and Hulu. This extraordinary event not only entertained millions worldwide but also highlighted TikTok’s potential to revolutionize the music industry.

