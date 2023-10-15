Youthforia: Environmentally Friendly Makeup for a Sleep-Friendly Skin

Youthforia is a small business owned an Asian woman, established in 2020. Their specialty lies in creating environmentally friendly and cruelty-free makeup. What sets Youthforia apart is their use of at least 90% renewable ingredients in their products.

One interesting fact about Youthforia makeup is that it is designed to be safe for your skin even while you sleep. This means that you don’t have to worry about removing your makeup before bed, as it won’t harm your skin in any way. There’s even a TikTok video showcasing the BYO Blush, demonstrating how it adjusts to your skin’s pH in real-time.

According to Emma Lord, who tried out this product, it’s fascinating to see the blush adjust to the skin’s pH, starting as a bright pink shade and becoming personalized, easy to spread, and long-lasting throughout the day. Others have agreed, with one reviewer mentioning how it appeared as a strong pink shade before settling into a flushed, glowy color. This reviewer’s little sister also tried it and the color change lasted a long time. The texture of the blush is smooth, making it easy to rub in and blend out.

If you’re interested in trying out Youthforia’s environmentally friendly makeup, they offer their products for $36 on their website or on Amazon.

