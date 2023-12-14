Timeless ’90s Hairstyles: A Nostalgic Blast from the Past

Summary: The hairstyles of the 90s continue to influence beauty trends today. From voluminous blowouts to loose curls and iconic cuts, celebrities served up stunning hair inspiration on the red carpet. Take a trip down memory lane with these timeless ’90s hairstyles that are still relevant today.

1. The Classic Voluminous Blow Dry

Cindy Crawford’s iconic voluminous blow dry remains a reference for the decade. Achieve this timeless look using a humidity shield and shine-boosting product before blow-drying.

2. Julia Roberts’ Loose Curls

Julia Roberts rocked big loose curls, which are still a classic awards season look. To recreate this style, use a salt spray to add texture and volume to your hair.

3. Halle Berry’s Pixie Crop

Halle Berry’s pixie crop from the 90s is a timeless and memorable look. The short style perfectly complements her face shape and exudes confidence.

4. “The Rachel” Haircut

“The Rachel” refers to Jennifer Aniston’s choppy, layered haircut from Friends. Despite Jen’s alleged dislike for the look, it remains ingrained in beauty history.

5. Pamela Anderson’s “Pammy” Updo

Pamela Anderson’s signature piled-up and wispy updo, nicknamed “The Pammy,” is a classic 90s look that has made a comeback in the 2020s. This style is effortlessly glamorous and pairs well with any occasion.

6. Naomi Campbell’s Vintage Waves

While known for her sleek straight hair, Naomi Campbell’s vintage-inspired waves are a captivating red carpet look. This hairstyle exudes timeless glamour and sophistication.

7. Salma Hayek’s Blunt Lob

Salma Hayek’s blunt lob from the Cannes red carpet in 1999 exemplifies the 90s-inspired bob. The thick hair and curved ends make this haircut a trendy choice even in the present day.

8. Jennifer Lopez’s Sleek and Straight Hair

Poker straight hair was a 90s trend embraced actresses, supermodels, and musical artists alike. Jennifer Lopez’s sleek hairstyle showcases the blunt ends that add to the overall polished look.

9. Kate Moss’ Spiked Updo

The “spiked” updo was a popular look among celebrities, including supermodel Kate Moss. Use a gel to achieve a slicked-back style for any updo.

10. Claudia Schiffer’s Big and Bouncy Blow Dry

A voluminous blow dry with a touch of old Hollywood flair defines Claudia Schiffer’s supermodel look. Coupled with a red lip, this hairstyle is timeless and glamorous.

11. Winona Ryder’s Layered Pixie Cut

Winona Ryder’s pixie cut is one of the most famous in beauty history. This short style perfectly complements her features, but keep in mind regular trims are necessary to maintain its shape.

12. Angela Bassett’s Braid Bun

Angela Bassett’s elegant braid bun worn to the 1993 Golden Apple Awards is a perfect updo choice. Versatile and stylish, updos work for both everyday wear and special occasions.

13. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Wavy Curls

Sarah Jessica Parker’s wavy curls, often seen on her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, are instantly recognizable. Create beachy waves with a salt spray if your hair lacks natural volume.

14. The ’70s-inspired Shag Haircut

The shag haircut, popular in the ’70s and revived in the ’90s, features a softer silhouette in modern interpretations. Embrace the “lived-in” look with this hairstyle that exudes effortless cool.

Take inspiration from these timeless ’90s hairstyles and give them your modern twist. The nostalgia and enduring beauty of these looks will surely captivate and inspire anyone seeking a vibrant style.