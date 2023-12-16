Unique Gift Ideas for Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers

It’s that time of year when everyone is making their holiday wishlists and checking them twice. With shipping deadlines approaching quickly, time is running out for last-minute shoppers to find the perfect gifts before Christmas morning. But fear not! There are still plenty of retailers filled with goodies that can arrive just in time for the big day.

For those looking to give the gift of fabulous hair, the Dyson AirWrap is a must-have. This multi-tasking styling gadget is loved TikTok users and celebrities alike for its ability to curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways.

If you’re in need of a streaming service that can be enjoyed immediately, Peacock is a perfect choice. Treat your loved ones to a wide selection of shows and movies to catch up on during the holiday season.

Apple’s classic AirPods have been a superstar staple since their launch. These wireless earbuds are beloved Hollywood and music lovers everywhere.

For the fashionistas on your list, a Rent the Runway subscription is a great gift. They can pick out their own favorite looks monthly and always have something stylish to wear.

Looking for a cozy and luxurious gift? Barefoot Dreams offers a “yummy-feeling” robe that Oprah herself praised on her “Favorite Things” list.

For those interested in cooking and learning from the best, a Masterclass subscription is perfect. Learn from the likes of Kris Jenner and Gordon Ramsay and become a pro in the kitchen.

Sephora offers a limited-edition gift set featuring Laneige’s popular lip mask. It’s a must-have beauty product loved many celebrities.

These are just a few of the unique gift ideas that can still be purchased in time for Christmas. Don’t wait any longer, shop swiftly and make sure to check shipping deadlines!