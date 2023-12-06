Surprising Celebrities Who Are Passionate about Golf

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Don Cheadle, Josh Duhamel, Niall Horan, Piers Morgan, Hugh Grant, Kate Upton, Huey Lewis, and Clint Eastwood may be known for their careers in music, acting, or media, but did you know they also have a deep love for the game of golf?

While we often associate sports stars with golf, these celebrities from the world of television and music are avid golfers themselves. From charity tournaments to professional-amateur events, they regularly showcase their skills on the golf course.

Justin Timberlake, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and producer, is not only known for his music but also his passion for golf. Jessica Alba, recognized for her philanthropy and acting roles, enjoys playing golf with her family and has participated in celebrity tournaments.

Don Cheadle, acclaimed for his performances in films like “Hotel Rwanda,” is not only a talented actor but also a skilled golfer who frequently participates in pro-am tournaments and charity golf days. Josh Duhamel, known for his roles in “Las Vegas” and the “Transformers” series, has been playing golf since he was a child.

Niall Horan, the former member of One Direction and founder of Modest! Golf, actively promotes the sport and often draws large crowds when he plays in tournaments. Piers Morgan, the journalist and media personality, takes a break from his controversial opinions to enjoy a game of golf at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Hugh Grant, the charming British actor, also has a decent golf swing and showcases his skills on the course. Kate Upton, the American model and actress, picked up golf in her early twenties and received lessons from none other than golf legend Arnold Palmer.

Huey Lewis, the lead vocalist of Huey Lewis and the News, enjoys his fair share of golf and frequently plays at Stockfarm, Montana. Lastly, Clint Eastwood, the legendary film actor and director, is an avid golfer who has been passionate about the game for many years.

These surprising celebrities show that golf is not just for athletes but also for those who have a passion for the sport. Their love for golf only adds to its appeal and reinforces its status as a game enjoyed people from all walks of life.