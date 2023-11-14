Barton Cowperthwaite Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Upcoming Surgery

Barton Cowperthwaite, widely recognized for his role in the popular Netflix series “Tiny Pretty Things,” has recently shared the news about his diagnosis of a brain tumor. The talented actor took to Instagram to inform his followers and fans about this unexpected development in his life.

In his post, Cowperthwaite disclosed that medical professionals had diagnosed him with at least a stage 2 Glioma, a rather sizable brain tumor. Unlike tumors originating from other parts of the body, this type of tumor originates directly in the brain itself. Consequently, brain surgery is the recommended course of treatment. Cowperthwaite remains positive, as doctors have expressed confidence in their ability to remove most of the tumor during the surgery. He hopes that after a successful operation and a period of rehabilitation, he will be back to his normal self, as amazing, talented, brilliant, and hilarious as ever.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a glioma is a growth of cells that initially develops in the brain or spinal cord. These cells closely resemble healthy brain cells known as glial cells. Glial cells surround nerve cells and actively support their proper functioning. As a glioma grows, it forms a mass of cells called a tumor. This tumor has the potential to exert pressure on brain tissues or the spinal cord, leading to a variety of symptoms such as headaches, nausea, confusion, memory loss, personality changes, vision problems, speech difficulties, and seizures.

Cowperthwaite is preparing himself for surgery, which is scheduled to take place this week. He also shared a video explaining how he discovered the tumor. Over the past eight weeks, he experienced several seizures, the most recent of which required a visit to the emergency room. A subsequent CAT scan uncovered the abnormality, and an MRI confirmed the presence of a glioma in his right frontal lobe, approximately the size of a lemon.

Throughout this challenging time, Cowperthwaite expressed his gratitude and appreciation for all the support he has received. He plans to keep everyone informed about his progress and welcomes the outpouring of love and encouragement. His partner, Sophie Thoerner, displayed unwavering support in the comments section, emphasizing their commitment to each other through sickness and in health.

We send our best wishes to Barton Cowperthwaite for a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.

FAQ

What is a glioma?

A glioma is a type of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord. It is characterized the growth of cells that resemble healthy brain cells called glial cells. These tumors can exert pressure on brain or spinal cord tissue, leading to various symptoms.

What are the symptoms of a glioma?

Symptoms of a glioma can include headache, nausea, confusion, memory loss, personality changes, vision problems, speech difficulties, and seizures.

What is the recommended treatment for a glioma?

The primary course of treatment for a glioma is brain surgery, where the tumor is surgically removed. Other treatment options may include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted drug therapy, depending on the specific circumstances of each case.

What is the prognosis for glioma?

The prognosis for gliomas can vary widely depending on the tumor’s location, size, and grade, as well as the individual’s overall health. Some gliomas can be successfully treated and result in long-term survival, while others may present significant challenges. It is essential to consult with healthcare professionals for an accurate prognosis based on each unique situation.