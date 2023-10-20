Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Up Middle School

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after posting a video on Instagram threatening to shoot up a middle school, according to officials. The Gainesville Police Department and Alachua County Sheriff worked together to apprehend Daniel Dominguez, who now faces charges of electronic threats and terrorism resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement alerted the Gainesville Police Department after discovering the video on Instagram. In the video, Dominguez can be seen sitting next to an AR-15 rifle and handgun while discussing his plans to carry out the attack on either Saturday or Sunday. The specific middle school targeted Dominguez has not been disclosed.

Gainesville police successfully located and arrested Dominguez at his residence near the University of Florida’s East Campus. A search warrant was executed, leading to the collection of additional evidence. The cooperation between law enforcement agencies in this case has been praised as a demonstration of their dedication to protecting the safety of the community, particularly children.

Daniel Dominguez currently remains in custody at the Alachua County Jail, with his bond set at $2 million.

