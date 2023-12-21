Celebrities Making Waves: LGBTQ+ Stars Share Their Truth

Summary: A wave of LGBTQ+ celebrities has come forward this year to share their true identities, bringing visibility and representation to the community. From non-binary actors to gay footballers and trans recording artists, these individuals have embraced their authentic selves and paved the way for others to do the same.

Bella Ramsey, known for her role in Game of Thrones, announced in an interview with The New York Times that they identify as non-binary. Embracing gender neutrality, Ramsey expressed their appreciation for being recognized in a non-gender-specific category at an awards ceremony.

In a historic move, Czech footballer Jakub Jankto publicly came out as gay, becoming one of the highest-profile male footballers to do so. In an interview, Jankto boldly declared his sexuality, stating that he no longer wants to hide his true self.

Actress and comedian Mo’Nique, known for her Oscar-winning performance in Precious, returned to the screen with a Netflix special where she candidly discussed her journey of concealing her sexuality. While not labeling herself, Mo’Nique openly acknowledged her attraction to women.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alumna Adore Delano revealed her decision to transition in an emotional Instagram video. Delano shared her journey, expressing the importance of experiencing the initial stages privately before making her announcement.

Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae shattered barriers in a country where same-sex unions are not legalized. Atae’s proclamation of being LGBTQ+ reflected his desire to prevent others from enduring the struggles he faced.

Gabby Windey, known for her appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, publicly came out as queer on The View. She disclosed her relationship with writer and comedian Robby Hoffman, emphasizing her embrace of her true identity.

Wayne Brady, famous for his improvisational comedy, revealed in an exclusive interview with People that he identifies as pansexual. Brady’s openness about his sexual orientation promotes understanding and acceptance.

Ncuti Gatwa, recognized for his role in the Netflix series Sex Education, unintentionally came out as queer during an interview. Gatwa’s authenticity serves as a reminder that one’s identity should not be a complicated issue.

Actor Alexander Lincoln, known for his role in Emmerdale, shared his sexuality on Instagram, stating that he is “not straight.” In an interview with Attitude, he provided further clarification, expressing his experience of being attracted to both men and women.

Olympic gymnast Tomás González publicly came out as gay in his autobiography, recounting his journey as a champion athlete.

Reality TV contestant Paulie Calafiore, who appeared on Big Brother and The Challenge: USA, publicly came out as bisexual following his elimination from the show. Calafiore hopes his story will inspire others to embrace their true selves.

Drag performer Jade Jolie, recognized for her appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and her portrayal of Taylor Swift, shared on Twitter that she is a trans woman. Jolie expressed her decision to prioritize her own well-being and move forward with her transition.

Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, confirmed her queer identity in an interview for Variety Power of Women. Eilish expressed surprise that her sexuality was not already known and reiterated her belief in the freedom to simply exist.

Lauv, the singer-songwriter also known as Ari Staprans Leff, bravely shared his experience as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Lauv’s openness and authenticity through his music inspire listeners to embrace their true selves.

These celebrities have fearlessly stepped forward to share their diverse experiences, fostering a more inclusive and accepting society. By embracing their authenticity, they empower others who may be struggling with their own identities. Through their visibility and openness, they continue to make a positive impact and create a world where everyone can proudly be themselves.