Tinley Park Lights Up the Night with Spectacular Christmas Display

TINLEY PARK, IL — Tinley Park is sparkling with holiday cheer as the “TP Christmas House” on Avon Lane switches on its magnificent display, captivating both locals and visitors. This year, the display is bigger and brighter than ever, boasting an additional 100,000 lights, a giant LED screen with 1 million bulbs, and a new themed vignette.

Dominic Kowalczyk, the mastermind behind the display, along with 80 other dedicated individuals, spent a month erecting the stunning spectacle that spans three houses. One of the new additions this year is a 17-foot 10-foot LED screen showcasing clips of classic Christmas movies and drone footage of the house itself, all illuminated 1 million twinkling lights.

The themed display, “King of the Hill Does Christmas,” featuring beloved characters from the hit show, adds an extra touch of nostalgia and excitement. Kowalczyk even had to upgrade his electric capacity to handle the massive power needed to bring the display to life, joking that his house now has more power than any other on the south side of Chicago.

While the display is undoubtedly a sight to behold, Kowalczyk also aims to make a positive impact on the community. Each year, he encourages donations to a local non-profit organization, with this year’s focus on Tinley Park’s Together We Cope. The agency, which provides essential services to thousands in need across the south suburbs, is in particular need of assistance this year following a devastating fire that heavily damaged its main building.

The display has become a beloved tradition for many families, with some even making annual pilgrimages to witness the enchanting scene. Visitors are invited to leave their hometowns in the guestbook and share heartwarming stories, showcasing the impact that the display has on people from all walks of life.

Kowalczyk expressed his immense gratitude for the collective effort of nearly 100 individuals who dedicated their time to bring the display to life. He emphasized that the display is a community effort, not just his own creation.

The TP Christmas House will be lit up every evening from 5 to 10 p.m. until December 31. Visitors can drive and enjoy the display from the comfort of their cars during the weekdays, and park and walk to the display on weekends. Tinley Park police will be present to assist with traffic control on those days.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this spectacular holiday showcase that brings joy and light to the Tinley Park community.