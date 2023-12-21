Charles Sturt University and Centacare South-West Team Up to Support Regional Students in Psychology and Social Work

Charles Sturt University has joined forces with Centacare South-West to provide much-needed financial assistance to students from the Griffith region and surrounding areas who are pursuing studies in psychology and social work.

To support these students, the Centacare South-West NSW Scholarship has been established. Starting in 2024, three deserving individuals will be awarded the scholarship, with an additional three scholarships to be granted in 2025. Each scholarship is valued at $5,000.

The generous donation from Centacare South-West aims to alleviate the financial burden faced students studying psychology or social work at Charles Sturt University’s regional campuses. By offering this scholarship, Centacare South-West and Charles Sturt University hope to empower regional students to pursue careers in these fields and to create thriving and resilient communities.

Sarah Ansell, the Director of the Charles Sturt Advancement Office, expressed her gratitude for this meaningful partnership. She emphasized how this scholarship not only supports students in their academic journey but also addresses the pressing need for more professionals in the psychology and social work sectors.

By supporting regional students, the Centacare South-West NSW Scholarship aims to alleviate the lengthy waiting lists for professional support in the community. This multi-faceted approach taken Centacare South-West will not only benefit the students but also contribute to building a strong pipeline of professionals for the region.

Eligible candidates for this scholarship must be continuing students in their third year of undergraduate study in programs such as the Bachelor of Psychology, Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Human Services, and Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology). To be considered, applicants need to apply during their second year of studies and be enrolled in a full-time undergraduate degree program.

Applications for the Centacare South-West NSW Scholarship will be open until Monday, January 15, 2024. This opportunity provides regional students with the means to pursue their studies in psychology and social work without the added financial strain, ultimately making a positive impact on their lives and the communities they serve.