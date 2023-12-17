Less Social Media Use Linked to Improved Mental Health and Job Satisfaction

A recent study has discovered that reducing social media use just 30 minutes per day can have a positive impact on mental health, job satisfaction, and commitment. While social media platforms have become a part of many people’s daily lives, they also contribute to negative mental health effects and an underlying fear of missing out on important events within their networks. This phenomenon, known as Fear of Missing Out (FoMO), can cause individuals to constantly feel the need to be online.

The research conducted the Mental Health Research and Treatment Center at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany aimed to explore the correlation between social media use and these negative effects. A total of 166 participants, who worked either part-time or full-time in various sectors and spent at least 35 minutes a day on non-work-related social media, took part in the study.

The participants were split into two groups, with one group not changing their social media habits and the other reducing their social media use 30 minutes per day for seven days. Questionnaires were completed the participants before, during, and one week after the experiment to gather data on workload, job satisfaction, commitment, mental health, stress levels, FoMO, and signs of addictive social media use.

The results showed that even after just a short period of time, the group that reduced their daily social media use experienced significant improvements in job satisfaction, mental health, and commitment compared to the control group. Participants felt less overworked and had a decreased sense of FoMO.

Additionally, the effects of reduced social media use lasted for at least a week after the experiment ended. The participants who voluntarily decreased their social media use continued to do so even after the study concluded. The researchers believe that reducing social media use, participants had more time to focus on their job, resulting in improved performance and reduced feelings of being overwhelmed.

Furthermore, excessive social media use can lead to divided attention, making it difficult for individuals to concentrate on their work and achieve desired results. Reduced social media use allows for increased focus and productivity minimizing distractions.

Interacting with colleagues in real life also plays an important role in job satisfaction and preventing feelings of alienation. Spending less time on social media can encourage more face-to-face interactions, fostering better relationships and reducing feelings of isolation.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of finding a healthy balance when it comes to social media use. By consciously reducing time spent on social media, individuals can improve their mental health, job satisfaction, and overall well-being.