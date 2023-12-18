Reducing Social Media Use Improves Mental Health and Job Satisfaction

According to a recent study, reducing social media use just 30 minutes per day can have a positive impact on mental health, job satisfaction, and commitment. While social media has become an integral part of our lives, it also has negative effects, such as causing anxiety about missing out on important events in our network, known as FoMO (Fear of Missing Out).

Researchers believe that individuals use social media to compensate for positive emotions that may be lacking in their daily work lives, especially when they feel overworked. Social platforms like LinkedIn also offer the opportunity to search for new job opportunities and escape from their current role if they are unhappy.

In the short term, using social media can improve mood, but in the long term, it can lead to addictive behavior that has the opposite effect. To explore these correlations, a study was conducted with 166 participants who spent at least 35 minutes a day on non-work-related social media use.

Participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups. The first group did not change their social media habits, while the second group reduced their social media time 30 minutes a day for seven days. The participants completed questionnaires about their workload, job satisfaction, commitment, mental health, stress levels, FoMO, and behaviors indicating addictive social media use.

The results showed that even after this short period, the group that reduced their social media time significantly improved their job satisfaction and mental health. They felt less overworked and more committed to their job compared to the control group. Their sense of FoMO also decreased. These effects lasted for at least a week after the experiment ended, and some participants continued to voluntarily reduce their social media use.

The researchers suggest that reducing social media use, individuals have more time to focus on their job, resulting in reduced feelings of being overwhelmed and better concentration. Additionally, spending less time on social media may encourage people to interact more with colleagues in real life, reducing feelings of alienation.

In conclusion, reducing social media use just 30 minutes per day can have significant positive impacts on mental health, job satisfaction, and commitment. Taking a break from social media can provide individuals with more focus, less stress, and better overall well-being.