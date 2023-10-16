Patrick Starr’s One/Size Powder: The Ultimate Solution for Oily Skin

If you have oily skin and have been on the endless quest for a setting powder that can control shine throughout the day, look no further. Patrick Starr’s One/Size Powder is here to revolutionize your makeup routine. This translucent powder is a game-changer, leaving you with a flawless, matte finish that lasts all day long.

Patrick Starr, a renowned makeup guru, founded One/Size with the vision of creating inclusive beauty products. The brand aims to cater to individuals of all skin tones and types, ensuring that makeup truly becomes one size fits all. And with the release of their setting powder, they have undeniably achieved this goal.

The reviews for this powder speak volumes about its effectiveness. Users with different skin types and concerns have raved about its transformative properties. One user, Kamoni, exclaimed, “I’ve never been more in love with a setting powder!” They mentioned that even though they have normal to dry skin, this powder prevented their face from becoming greasy when using dewy foundations. It kept their makeup intact for hours without drying out their skin.

Another user, Lidia, shared their experience with sensitive and dry skin. They initially hesitated to use powder due to their skin condition but decided to give Patrick Starr’s One/Size Powder a try. To their delight, this powder left their skin looking smooth and seamless without causing any irritation. Lidia was so impressed that they now use this powder every single day, confident that it will keep their makeup in place without creasing.

The translucent shade of this powder is specifically formulated to suit all skin tones. It blends effortlessly, creating a flawless finish that resembles natural skin. With no cakey or overly light appearance, it ensures that your makeup looks impeccable without any flashback.

Say goodbye to visible pores and shiny, oily skin with Patrick Starr’s One/Size Powder. Whether you have oily or dry skin, this powder is designed to enhance your complexion and prolong the wear of your makeup. Get ready to achieve that Instagram-filtered look in real life.

Sources:

– Sephora (www.sephora.com)