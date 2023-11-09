Deepfakes: A Growing Concern for Social Media Platforms

The recent circulation of a viral deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna has raised serious concerns about the consequences of deepfake technology. In response to this incident, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sent a reminder to social media platforms, stressing the legal implications and penalties associated with the creation and dissemination of deepfakes.

Deepfakes refer to manipulated or fabricated videos that use artificial intelligence to superimpose one person’s face onto another’s body, creating a realistic but misleading portrayal. The widespread availability of this technology has given rise to concerns about its potential misuse and the impact it can have on public figures.

The Ministry has specifically reminded platforms of the provisions outlined in Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This section deals with punishment for cheating personation using computer resources. Those found guilty of impersonating others using communication devices or computer resources can face imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

Prominent figures in the film industry, such as Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan, have expressed their distress over the incident and called for legal action. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring safety and trust in the digital space.

Chandrasekhar has also reminded platforms of their legal responsibility to promptly remove misinformation within 36 hours, as outlined in the IT rules notified in April 2023. Failure to comply with these rules may result in platforms being taken to court under the Indian Penal Code.

While the government’s advisory is a step in the right direction, the deepfake video in question continues to circulate on social media platforms. This points to the urgent need for social media platforms to address the issue effectively and develop robust measures to detect and remove deepfake content.

